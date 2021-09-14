Fire risk up Wednesday before a big cool down

Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty westerly winds will combine to create critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. A "Red Flag Warning" has been issued for across most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

After a quiet evening and temperatures of 45-55 in the morning, highs recover to mid-to-lower 80s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds will increase, especially to the west and north of Billings with gusts of 40+ mph expected.

A strong but dry cold front will move through the area late in the day shifting winds to the north. Fire weather conditions will lessen on Thursday with a light wind and highs only 60s to low 70s.

The cycle repeats itself with another warm up peaking on Saturday with yet more wind and another cool down to follow. But by Sunday, the chance of rain begins to increase with widely scattered showers.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Variable wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 16 mph could be gusty by late afternoon.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday... Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

