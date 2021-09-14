CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

COVID surge pushes much of Idaho toward medical rationing

By REBECCA BOONE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health officials say crisis standards of care are imminent for the state’s most populated region as hospitals continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says southern Idaho including the Boise metro area could join northern Idaho in health care rationing at any moment. Last week, the state formally enacted “crisis standards of care” in northern Idaho, giving overwhelmed hospitals permission to direct scarce resources like intensive care unit beds to the patients most likely to survive. At Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, some coronavirus patients are being treated in a field hospital at a conference center.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Boise, ID
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#Covid#Southern Idaho#Health And Welfare#Ap#Kootenai Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy