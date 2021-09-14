CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PreSonus Announces Full Native Support for Apple Silicon-based Macs

Cover picture for the articlePreSonus has announced that all of its plug-ins, extensions, and hardware drivers for macOS, as well as its Studio One 5.4, Capture, Universal Control, PreSonus Hub, and Worx Control applications for macOS now offer full native support for Apple Silicon processor-based Macs. PreSonus macOS apps are now delivered as universal binary installs and are switchable between native Apple Silicon and Rosetta Intel-emulation modes. Native mode offers additional CPU optimization for overall better performance but requires plug-ins and instruments to be native as well.

