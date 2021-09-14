CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab testing haptics device in prosthetic hands to help users with grip

By Chloe Nordquist
WCPO
 6 days ago

In a room inside Dankmeyer Prosthetics and Orthotics, employees are making and modifying prosthetic limbs for those who need them. “We’re the interface between the patient and getting their device managed. And we do mostly custom work,” Mark Hopkins, co-owner of Dankmeyer Prosthetics and Orthotics, said. “Everything we do is a compromise, and we know that. And just to be simplistic about it we’re always looking to build a better mousetrap.”

