Napa Valley's culinary talents shine bright at BottleRock

Mike O’Shaushnessy, Doug Blair, and David Powell have proven their talent time and time again over the many years learning and growing their crafts at the Club and have earned these new positions through their expertise and dedication to constantly enhancing the incredible culinary offerings of the Kiawah Island Club restaurants. Starting at the Club in 2008, chef O’Shaughnessy brought his extraordinary talent to the table as a sous chef at Voysey’s at Cassique. From there, he took on the position of chef de cuisine, managing the kitchen with great expertise. O’Shaughnessy will be the new executive chef at Voysey’s. With his multitude of talent, O’Shaughnessy will lead his team to great heights while continuing to deliver exceptional quality dishes to the Membership. With his experience in the kitchen and knowledge of the culinary world, executive chef Blair is the perfect person to take on the Culinary Project Manager position at the Kiawah Island Club. His love for the Club will continue to shine through in this role as he provides more offerings to the membership and helps bring additional talent to the team. Blair has provided service to the Club for 21 years, and they anticipate many more successful years to follow! While overseeing large scale projects like the West End Beach Club kitchen and Tom’s renovation, Blair will also create a YouTube cooking channel showcasing new recipes, how-to videos, and more in Tom’s new test kitchen. He will also manage multiple guest chef experiences throughout the year, implement an offsite catering plan, and spearhead the creation of Club-wide banquet menus. Joining the team in 2019, Powell excelled at his position as line cook at the River Room. As the new chef tourant, Powell will travel between all Club restaurants, learning each menu inside and out in order to lead the Club’s teams and help out where needed. With the immense amount of growth in his culinary and leadership skills in the past two years, Kiawah Island Club looks forward to seeing Powell guide all culinary teams to success.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO