CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Privatisation will secure UK Channel 4’s future, minister to say

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Channel 4, Britain’s publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, will be able to access more money to compete with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix under private ownership, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will say on Wednesday. Britain’s government said in June https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-government-plans-sale-broadcaster-channel-4-2021-06-22 it was planning to sell the...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK government holds emergency talks to bolster energy firms

Britain's business secretary will hold emergency talks with industry leaders and consumer groups Monday as the U.K. government looks for ways to support energy companies threatened by soaring natural gas prices. Kwasi Kwarteng said late Sunday that Britain’s energy regulator would ensure gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers if their energy supplier fails. If necessary, the government will appoint a special administrator to ensure supplies until a company can be rescued or its customers moved to new suppliers, he said.Four small energy companies have failed in recent weeks because of the sudden increase in gas prices worldwide. Wholesale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

UK PM Johnson calls on rich countries to meet $100 billion climate pledge

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Monday for wealthy countries to meet a pledge to spend $100 billion a year to tackle climate change as he prepares to host a United Nations summit starting at the end of October. Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Uk Channel 4#Reuters#Culture#Itv#Guardian#British#Ernst Young
104.1 WIKY

UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will look to break down digital trade barriers to help its businesses export their services, the country’s newly appointed trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say on Monday. Britain’s Department for International Trade last week published a report seeking to predict trends in global trade out to...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK security planning loose and lacks oversight, MPs and peers say

The government's planning for national security risks is "unstructured and lacking in central oversight and accountability", a committee has said. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy said the pandemic and the fall of Afghanistan showed "serious weaknesses" in the current system. The MPs and peers criticised changes that mean...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Audience Confidence Deepest Concern for U.K. Cinemas in Uncertain Post-Pandemic World, Survey Finds

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dutch PM Not Proposing New EU-UK Security Deal, EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Media reports of a possible security agreement between the European Union and Britain to be offered by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are untrue, the European Commission said on Friday. The Times of London said in an article published on Friday that Rutte, during a meeting with his...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

England’s COVID R number unchanged at 0.9-1.1

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 weekly reproduction “R” number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates showed on Friday. An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. The estimated daily growth of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

UK’s Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William will on Friday announce the first finalists of his multi-million-pound environmental prize, which he said he had set up in response to world leaders’ uninspiring response to the climate change crisis. William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, announced two years ago he would establish an “Earthshot...
ENVIRONMENT
NME

Channel 4’s privatisation was reportedly “needed” to compete with streaming services

The privatisation of Channel 4 is “needed” in order for it to “compete with the streaming giants”, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is expected to say in a new speech. Set to speak today (September 15) at the Royal Television Society Convention, Dowden is due to discuss Channel 4’s current “stable position” while outlining why further investment is key to its growth.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a new-look cabinet to revamp his Brexiteer government after controversies over Covid, Afghanistan and taxes, demoting his under-fire foreign secretary. "The cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country," the prime minister tweeted.
POLITICS
wincountry.com

UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. “Today’s landmark … security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to...
U.K.
c21media.net

UK government to reassert Channel 4 privatisation plans despite backlash

The UK government’s culture secretary will set out his support for the privatisation of Channel 4 at the Royal Television Society Convention later today. Oliver Dowden’s speech at the event in Cambridge will see him make the case for the controversial plans, which have been widely rejected by the UK’s indie community and fiercely argued against by C4 itself.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: ‘Tens of thousands’ of deaths still possible, but ministers say tough rules are Plan B

Tens of thousands more deaths from coronavirus are still possible in the UK, a Sage expert has warned.Professor Andrew Hayward told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve moved away from a situation where there’s a potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths to a situation where we may still see tens of thousands of deaths.”It comes as Boris Johnson refused to rule out a face-mask mandate and vaccine passports as part of a “plan B” to tackle a potential infection surge this winter.While booster vaccines will be offered to all over-50s at the start of autumn, advisers have warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy