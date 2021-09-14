Privatisation will secure UK Channel 4’s future, minister to say

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...

