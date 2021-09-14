CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific stocks fall as China's retail sales data disappoints; casino stocks in Hong Kong plunge

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower on Wednesday, as investors reacted to the release of Chinese economic data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.84% to close at 25,033.21 — falling more than 1% for the third straight session. Casino stocks listed in the city plunged amid fears...

