Santa Cruz County, CA

Photo | Santa Cruz County workers rally for restoring jobs, services

By Jessica A. York
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 150 Service Employees International Union, Local 521 workers, representing public- and nonprofit, private-sector workers, gathered at noon Tuesday in front of the Santa Cruz County Government Center at 701 Ocean St. for a “Climate Justice is Essential Worker Justice” rally. The event, aimed at the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, centered around union demands for restoring eliminated jobs and frontline services and calls to end outsourcing of union jobs while filling staffing vacancies throughout the county. A simultaneous rally Tuesday was scheduled for county offices on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville. (Jessica A. York — Santa Cruz Sentinel)

