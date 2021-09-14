CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: St. Thomas Aquinas Left Tackle Julian Armella

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week’s Nat Moore Trophy nominee is all about protecting the quarterback.

Julian Armella is a big left tackle out of St. Thomas Aquinas, who is a big fan of wrestling and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“I came out of the womb 10 pounds, so I was usually always the biggest baby,” Armella told CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

A reputation since birth. That’s the only way to describe both the sheer size, personality, and skill of Armella.

His athleticism and quickness almost look like something you might see in the WWE, which makes perfect sense since he is a wrestling fan.

“I’ve always watched wrestling as a kid. WWF was the first like wrestling entertainment that I watched and then I would always go to the WrestleMania for WWE, watching The Rock as a kid,” he explained. “I mean that is my guy. I love watching him in the movies. Same thing as Kevin Hart. Those two are really funny though.”

Armella can even raise one eyebrow, just like ‘The Rock.’

On the field, Armella says he absolutely loves getting the chance to keep his quarterback upright and protecting his blind side. So much so, he finds other outlets for it.

“I like going to LA Fitness and playing basketball. I’ve always, believe it or not. I’m not one of the centers that likes to shoot nowadays. I feel like there’s no Shaq’s, there’s no bullies in the paint. That’s what I love doing.”

He may seem like someone you don’t want to come across between those white lines, but we learned he’s got a softer side which is evident by the tattoo message on his arm.

“So, I got this one, ‘Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, and pray for those abuse you’,” said Armella reading the tattoo on his lower forearm.

The message behind it?

“So, this to me, I mean, I’ve always liked being a very humble dude. And I’m a very believer in God, I thank Him every single day and it’s just I don’t like living this life with a lot of hatred and having bad energy with people, I believe in forces and that’s what the energy you output and the way you would like to be treated the same way how you’re supposed to treat people.”

If you’d like to nominate a high school football player for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, click here.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties.