‘RHOBH’ Superfan Rihanna Cozies Up To Kathy Hilton At Her Met Gala Afterparty — Photo

Rihanna and Kathy Hilton looked stunning as ever while cozying up to one another at RiRi’s Met Gala afterparty!

Rihanna, 33, is known for being a huge fan of the Real Housewives franchise. So it’s no wonder that the “Stay” singer took the opportunity to cozy up to RHOBH star, Kathy Hilton! The 62-year-old mother of Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Sept. 14 and shared a snapshot with the Barbadian beauty.

“Fun night in NYC at @badgalriri’s party!” Kathy captioned a series of photos which included a show-stopping image with Rihanna. The two ladies matched ensembles in all black dresses while cozying up to each other on a couch at RiRi’s celebrity bash.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded Kathy’s comments section to gush over the pair. “Yes!!! Love you both so much! #Queens,” Paris wrote while adding several crown and goat emojis. “Legends,” The mom-of-fours’ other daughter, Nicky Rothschild, added. Kathy’s RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna also replied on the post, writing, “I am [dead]. WOWOWOWOW.”

It’s no surprise that the Grammy Award-winner extended an invitation to the Bravolebrity. Rihanna has made her love for the franchise well known. The “Umbrella” hit-maker even took to Instagram in July to call out Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. “What was said,” she captioned a selfie alongside a crying-laughing emoji. Rihanna looked pretty in a in which she wears a fuzzy bucket hat, dark shades, and several pieces of chunky gold jewelry. She wore a shirt that read “bitch mob” which is part of Ramona’s co-star’s Leah McSweeney‘s Married to the Mob brand.

She also posted a clip from the most recent RHONY, in which Ramona and Leah are bickering over the designs.“Let me promote Leah Mob! Or Mob something on a sweatshirt,” Ramona said. “You’re not exactly my demographic so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my s**t. You don’t need to be wearing my s**t,” Leah responded and also commented “I love you so much” on Rihanna‘s photo soon after the post.