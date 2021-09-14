CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer's lightning round: I am done with Chinese stocks

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Original Bark Co.: "I need something less speculative. You either want to go Zoetis if you prefer animal health or you want to go to IDEXX for animal health or if you don't want to buy in that particular route, you could buy Chewy, but not Original Bark. It's too risky."

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

A number of figures suggest a crash or steep correction is on the horizon. If you're invested for the long term, steep declines are an opportunity and not something to fear. Over the past 19 months, investors have witnessed history on both ends of the spectrum. They've navigated their way through the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the storied S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and they've subsequently reveled in the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear market bottom of all time. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks Sitting at Attractive Prices Right Now

Today's video focuses on recent news, stock price movements, and fundamentals for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Electronic Arts is a gaming stock with a powerful list of games like FIFA, The Sims, and Battlefield. Qualcomm is a semiconductor company that creates solutions for numerous smartphones and other electronics. Here are some highlights from the video:
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Prepare to Buy What's Working

Stocks tumbled Monday as concerns of slowing growth and accelerating coronavirus infections, along with the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande, gripped global markets ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about China's property developer...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
CNBC

The stock market may be losing steam. Is it time to sell?

A storm of threats to the market have pushed stocks into the red for now. Here are some things to keep in mind before you rush for the exits. Your 401(k) plan may have seen better days. A flurry of market risks have stocks in the red this week, with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#Chinese Stocks#Stock#Bark Co#Zoetis#Idexx#Lennar Corp#Quotient Technology Inc#Coupons Com#Alibaba Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer: I'm Worried About the Crypto-World

It's the crypto-world that I am worried about, that's where we might see real contagion from China. There has been this ridiculous misperception that American banks stand to lose big if Evergrande, the gigantic Chinese property company, defaults on its $300 billion in debt. That's preposterous, though, because we have...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Evergrande worries spark panic-like selling in NYSE as Dow industrials skid over 800 points Monday

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as global stocks confronted a sharp selloff that has been attributed partly to concerns about the collapse of Chinese developer Evergrande. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.088 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. The reading comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 2.4% at 33,762; the S&P 500 index was off 2.4% at 4,327 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 2.8% lower at 14,616.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he sees no reason to buy the stock market dip just yet

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he's not yet found a reason to turn bullish on the stock market. The "Mad Money" host said "mindless dip-buying" is no longer a suitable strategy. "I can't turn positive until I find an actual reason to change my mind," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: American Airlines, Nucor, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines — Shares of American Airlines the major airlines rose about 3% Monday after the White House said it would ease travel restrictions for international travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19. Shares of Delta and United each gained more than 1%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Najarian: If it's a pullback, this is just the beginning

Joe Terranova and Jon Najarian join the Halftime Report to discuss the stock market's sell-off. "I am definitely being a little bit more cautious with how I am approaching things," Najarian tells Scott Wapner. "I have not added any stocks," he adds.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy