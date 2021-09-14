Cramer's lightning round: I am done with Chinese stocks

A number of figures suggest a crash or steep correction is on the horizon. If you're invested for the long term, steep declines are an opportunity and not something to fear. Over the past 19 months, investors have witnessed history on both ends of the spectrum. They've navigated their way through the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the storied S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and they've subsequently reveled in the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear market bottom of all time. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value.

