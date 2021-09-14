West Hollywood poll worker removed for wearing pro-Trump clothing at voting site

A Los Angeles County poll worker who wore political messages on his clothing while working at a West Hollywood voting site has been removed, county officials said.

A photo posted to Twitter showed the man wearing a "Trump 2020" hat and a T-shirt that proclaimed "Where's Hunter / Trump 2020" while he worked at a West Hollywood voting center.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said the man was contacted and informed that "the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable."

The office said it appeared he had already been given that information but continued to wear the clothing.

"He was released and is no longer working at the vote center," the registrar's office said.

Wearing of political messages of any affiliation by county workers is a form of "electioneering" that is not allowed at polling places.

The person who posted the photo said it was taken Monday night in an early voting center in West Hollywood's Plummer Park.