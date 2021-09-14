CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Timeline of missing Vero Beach woman

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
Authorities are still searching for a Vero Beach woman who disappeared during a cross-country trip.

Here is a timeline of 22-year-old Gabby Petito's trip before her disappearance .

July 2, 2021: Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie leave Blue Point, New York for cross country trip in camper van.

July 5, 2021: The couple visited Monument Rocks in Kansas.

Aug. 24, 2021: Petito is last seen with Laundrie checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Aug. 25, 2021: Petito's mom Nicole Schmidt spoke to her for the last time via phone and she said she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Sept. 11, 2021: Petito's parents reported her missing.

Petito's boyfriend has since returned home to Florida without her, and the camper van in which they were traveling has been recovered. Laundrie has hired a lawyer and is not speaking with authorities.

Melanie McMullen
6d ago

Someone explain how her male friend is now back in Florida, with the van, and has no idea where she is. The YouTube video shows them as if they are very close and personal.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

