Michael Vartan got, um, too excited during that Never Been Kissed scene with Drew Barrymore

Longtime besties Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore posed for a cute selfie as Cameron made an appearance on Drew’s talk show. Get yourself a best friend like Drew Barrymore, 46, has done with Cameron Diaz, 49. As fans know, the two stars have been best friends for a long, long time, even before they starred in the 2000 hit film Charlie’s Angels. And once again, their friendship warmed the hearts of many when they reunited for an adorable selfie during Cameron’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Sept. 15, See Drew and Cameron’s adorable selfie HERE.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO