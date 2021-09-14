Michael Vartan got, um, too excited during that Never Been Kissed scene with Drew Barrymore
Were you moved by that big smooch at the end of Never Been Kissed? If so, you certainly weren't the only one. Michael Vartan revealed Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show that he found his climactic kiss scene in the 1999 rom-com to be… quite stirring. He made the admission during a reunion featuring Drew Barrymore (his leading lady in the film) and their costars David Arquette and Molly Shannon.ew.com
Comments / 0