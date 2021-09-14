'Jet Airways 2.0' Plans to Take Flight in 2022
India's Jet Airways could return to the skies by early next year, according to an investor consortium that is pulling the carrier out of insolvency. "Jet Airways 2.0" plans to begin domestic operations, starting with service between Delhi and Mumbai, in the first quarter of 2022, according to Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, consisting of Dubai-based Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital. Short-haul international operations would follow in the back half of 2022.www.businesstravelnews.com
