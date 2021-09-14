'Jet Airways 2.0' Plans to Take Flight in 2022

Hundreds of British Airways passengers are in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, waiting for a replacement plane, after an elderly woman on board fell ill on board.Flight BA260 from Islamabad to London Heathrow was almost two hours into its scheduled eight-hour flight over southern Kazakhstan, when the pilots diverted because of a medical emergency.They turned the aircraft around and requested permission to land in Tashkent, and touched down just 35 minutes later. But the passenger, believed to be an 83-year-old woman, subsequently died. The pilots had intended to continue to the UK, but what BA describes as a “minor technical issue”...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO