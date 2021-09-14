CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

New grocery store coming to a Denver food desert

By Ivan Rodriguez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxn85_0bwCIEom00

DENVER -- In the Sun Valley neighborhood, there’s plenty of new construction for housing but one thing has always been missing, a grocery store.

"The nearest grocery store is about two and a half miles from here. So, we are in a food desert," said Annie Hancock, interim director of community connections for the Denver Housing Authority.

For that reason, Hancock wanted to make sure their new Gateway Project, with both affordable and market-rate apartments, would have a grocery store right in the neighborhood.

"People can come down here that live upstairs, that live down the street, that work in the neighborhood, and now they have access to fresh produce that's being grown in the neighborhood," said Hancock.

The 1,800-square-foot Decatur Fresh Marketplace, located 995 North Decatur Street, is a DHA project that will not only sell fresh produce and essential items to Sun Valley residents, but also provide full-time job opportunities and internships.

"We've already received a number of job applications from the residents who live here to be able to work here and be able to help support the space and run the space," said Hancock.

For Annie Colunga who just moved in last month, having a market nearby will make a drastic difference.

"If we run out of lets say, tomatoes, we can come here and get them. You know, we don’t have to go to King Soopers or 7/11 or wherever you go," said Colunga.

At it’s core, Decatur Fresh’s focus is on the community. Some items in the store will be pay-what-you-can, children 18 and under can get free snacks on the weekends, and there’s even an area to highlight products made in the neighborhood.

"Really a place that celebrates the culture of Sun Valley," said Colunga.

The store is expected to open at the end of the month or early October.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Desert#Internships#Job Opportunities#Food Drink#Gateway Project#Decatur Fresh Marketplace#Decatur Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Denver7 News KMGH

Four Colorado counties reinstate mask mandates, causing some confusion, but mostly praise

BOULDER, Colo. -- In the heart of Boulder, business is humming along, the streets are full of people and inside shops like Crystal Joy Gallery, masks are required once again. “We are a rock and mineral store down here on the Pearl Street Mall,” said manager Kahtia Bhatt. “It’s important for me to protect other people, as well as protecting myself.”
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy