Fremont County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central and southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties through 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Florence, or 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

