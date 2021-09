Funcom has acquired Cabinet Group, which is home to dozens of intellectual properties including Conan the Barbarian, Mutant Year Zero, and Solomon Kane. Cabinet Group’s entire portfolio will be incorporated into Heroic Signatures, an intellectual properties studio that was originally a joint venture between Funcom and Cabinet Group, and is now a Funcom subsidiary. It manages and develops its properties in all forms of media, including motion picture, television, and the video games, publishing, and toy / collectibles industries. At least one unannounced project is already in development.

