All Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

Two former Nashville cops are suing the Millersville Police Department for the racially motivated bullying and intimidation they say they were subjected to. Robert Black and former Sergeant Josh Barnes sued the city, assistant chief Dustin Carr, and Police Chief Mark Palmer for forcing them right out of their jobs through a series of intimidation tactics, NewsChannel5 reports. But instead of just focusing on their encounters of mistreatment, the lawsuit points to the police department’s cover-up on systemic racism and corruption.

