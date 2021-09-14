All Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights
The four former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers involved in George Floyd’s death pleaded not guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights Tuesday. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao are accused of violating a federal law that forbids government officials from abusing their authority. Additionally, Kueng and Thao, who saw Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground, have been charged with failing to intervene. All four were also charged with failing to provide first aid to Floyd.www.blackenterprise.com
