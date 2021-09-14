CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Week 1 snap counts vs Ravens: Denzelle Good plays 10 snaps on torn ACL

By Levi Damien
 6 days ago
Reports came out on Tuesday afternoon that Denzelle Good has been lost for the season with a torn ACL. Good left the game Monday night against the Ravens on the seventh snap of the game. But if you look at the snap counts, he played 17 snaps. How could that be? Well, I’ll tell you.

Initially, Good was replaced at right guard by Jermaine Eluemunor. But come the second quarter, Good trotted back onto the field. He played the full four snaps on the first series. And after briefly being replaced again by Eluemunor, Good returned to the game to play six more snaps. That means Good played ten snaps ON A TORN ACL! That’s insane.

The Raiders are going to miss him the rest of the season and I could see them looking to add a guard in the coming days.

Most of the notable snaps came on defense where there were a lot of new faces. Two recent additions came at linebacker where the team added veterans Denzel Perryman and KJ Wright.

Perryman got the start alongside Cory Littleton and the two led all linebackers in snaps. KJ Wright saw 54% of the snaps which made last year’s starter Nick Kwiatkoski the odd man out, seeing just 23 snaps (24%).

New starting corner Casey Hayward saw all but one snap on defense. This means former starter Damon Arnette saw just one snap. Meanwhile, rookie starting nickel Nate Hobbs played 34 snaps (50%).

Here’s how the snap counts stacked up.

OFFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Kolton Miller T 86 100% 5 16%

Alex Leatherwood T 86 100% 5 16%

John Simpson G 86 100% 5 16%

Derek Carr QB 86 100% 0 0%

Andre James C 86 100% 0 0%

Darren Waller TE 81 94% 0 0%

Jermaine Eluemunor T 69 80% 4 12%

Bryan Edwards WR 57 66% 0 0%

Henry Ruggs III WR 56 65% 7 22%

Hunter Renfrow WR 47 55% 4 12%

Foster Moreau TE 46 53% 22 69%

Josh Jacobs RB 45 52% 0% 0%

Kenyan Drake RB 41 48% 0% 0%

Alec Ingold FB 23 27% 22 69%

Zay Jones WR 20 23% 9 28%

Denzelle Good G 17 20% 1 3%

Derek Carrier TE 11 13% 27 84%

Willie Snead WR 2 2% 7 22%

Marcus Mariota QB 1 1% 0 0%

DEFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Johnathan Abram SS 68 100% 20 62%

Trayvon Mullen CB 68 100% 5 16%

Trevon Moehrig DB 68 100% 5 16%

Casey Hayward CB 67 99% 5 16%

Maxx Crosby DE 62 91% 5 16%

Cory Littleton LB 57 84% 15 47%

Denzel Perryman LB 52 76% 0 0%

Johnathan Hankins DT 46 68% 5 16%

Quinton Jefferson DT 43 63% 5 16%

K.J. Wright LB 37 54% 3 9%

Nate Hobbs DB 34 50% 15 47%

Darius Philon DT 34 50% 5 16%

Yannick Ngakoue DE 33 49% 2 6%

Carl Nassib DE 30 44% 7 22%

Nick Kwiatkoski LB 16 24% 23 72%

Solomon Thomas DE 15 22% 0 0%

Gerald McCoy DT 9 13% 0 0%

Dallin Leavitt FS 8 12% 22 69%

Damon Arnette CB 1 1% 4 12%

SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Divine Deablo LB 0 0% 22 69%

Tyree Gillespie DB 0 0% 16 50%

Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 11 34%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 11 34%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 10 31%

Amik Robertson CB 0 0% 8 25%

Brandon Parker T 0 0% 5 16%

Nick Martin C 0 0% 5 16

100 best images from the Raiders upset win in Week 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAKJ2_0bwCHK4v00

