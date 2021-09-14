Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pueblo County through 615 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Boone to 6 miles west of Pueblo Reservoir. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pueblo County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH