CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pueblo County through 615 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Boone to 6 miles west of Pueblo Reservoir. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pueblo County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Huerfano County, CO
City
Boone, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#13 55 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy