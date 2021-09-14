CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans put Amani Hooker on IR, promote Randy Bullock to active roster

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster and practice squad moves on Tuesday, one of which includes placing one of their starting safeties on Injured Reserve.

The Titans announced that safety Amani Hooker has been placed on IR, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games. Hooker came down with a foot injury during the Week 1 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

It appears that kicker Randy Bullock is the next man up at the position, as he was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

Bullock takes the place of recently-released kicker Michael Badgley, who filled in for injured kicker Sam Ficken in Week 1 but lasted just one game after missing a field goal and extra point on Sunday.

Bullock is the latest kicker to try his luck in Nashville. The veteran spent the 2020 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he converted on 21 of his 26 field goal attempts over 12 games.

The Titans added a pair of tight ends to the practice squad as well with the signings of Tommy Hudson and Austin Fort. Hudson was originally on the 53-man roster before being waived from it on Monday.

Fort played his college ball at Wyoming, where he transitioned from quarterback to tight end. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound tight end was an undrafted free agent signing of the Denver Broncos in 2019 but missed his first two seasons in the NFL due to injury.

