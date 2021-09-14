CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR LENAWEE COUNTY At 812 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willis to Dundee to 9 miles south of Adrian, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Blissfield around 830 PM EDT. Deerfield around 835 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Seneca, Macon, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton and Sand Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

