CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Consumer Alert: Do you have an Apple device? Install the security patch now!

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Do you have an apple device? If the answer is yes, you're at risk. Apple has announced that their devices have a security flaw that can put your device at risk of hackers installing spyware on your device even if you do nothing. If you read...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Check your phone! 24 apps that contain the dangerous Joker malware

Earlier last month, nasty malware was making the rounds, giving hackers access to all kinds of personal information. Called Joker, it was embedded into several Android apps and overwrote the operating system’s notifications. While working in the background, you wouldn’t even know your phone has been infected. After its discovery,...
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#Iphone 11 Pro#Whec#Cnet News
komando.com

Google just banned 8 dangerous apps – Check your phone right now!

The pandemic has caused financial hardships across the globe, and people are seeking to supplement their income. People on the fence about investing are treading into the stock market for the first time, while others are following the cryptocurrency hype caused by social media and public figures. You must be...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Update Google Chrome now to patch this critical security flaw

You might want to update your Google Chrome web browser right away. Google recently issued a critical security update for Chrome, patching up 11 security issues, including two zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited in the wild. Released on September 13, Google first listed the patched vulnerabilities on the Chrome Releases...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Leave your vaccination card at home. Here's how to keep a digital copy on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The delta plus variant isn't slowing down, making cities and businesses double down on COVID-19 safety protocols. New York is requiring proof of vaccination, and so is San Francisco. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot (the Pfizer vaccine has now received full FDA approval), many establishments like gyms, restaurants, bars and indoor event venues are making it a requirement. For example, in Colorado, where I live, a handful of large concert venues owned by AEG Presents recently announced they'll require vaccination for anyone who wishes to attend a show. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rockford Register-Star

Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Update your Apple devices right now.

Do you own an iPhone? Update it right now. Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Need to speed up your Wi-Fi hotspot? Try changing this one Android setting

Using your phone as a hotspot gives you an internet connection anywhere, and one that's far more secure than using free public Wi-Fi. But if you have an Android phone, you might not be getting the fastest speeds you can, which means that websites on your laptop or tablet, for example, load much slower than they could.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy