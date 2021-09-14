CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Musgrove: "It's (the Roberto Clemente Award nomination) one of the highest honors I've gotten in my life."

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadres pitcher Joe Musgrove discussed why being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is such a high honor for him and what he learned about Clemente while he played in Pittsburgh.

