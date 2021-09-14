CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Protests for mask mandate continue

By Eden Hodges
thegeorgeanne.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessors returned to campus for day two of protests Tuesday, calling for the University System of Georgia to bring a mask mandate back to classrooms. “As cases right before school started increasing, we expected the USG would just come through and keep our workplaces safe, but they didn’t,” said Michelle Haberland president of Georgia Southern’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP). “[This] is something they could do with a stroke of a pen.”

thegeorgeanne.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Education
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Statesboro, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Education
Statesboro, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Michael Nielsen

Comments / 0

Community Policy