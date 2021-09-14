Protests for mask mandate continue

Professors returned to campus for day two of protests Tuesday, calling for the University System of Georgia to bring a mask mandate back to classrooms. “As cases right before school started increasing, we expected the USG would just come through and keep our workplaces safe, but they didn’t,” said Michelle Haberland president of Georgia Southern’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP). “[This] is something they could do with a stroke of a pen.”