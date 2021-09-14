Hennepin County proposes 3.5% hike in property tax levy for 2022
Hennepin County officials on Tuesday recommended a 3.5% property tax levy to fund the county's $2.4 billion budget for 2022. The financial hardships for residents and businesses during the pandemic pushed board commissioners to approve a 0% property tax levy increase for the 2021 budget. The county also received $465 million in federal funding for COVID-19 medical expenditures and a wide array of pandemic-related initiatives.www.startribune.com
