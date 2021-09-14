CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County proposes 3.5% hike in property tax levy for 2022

By David Chanen
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County officials on Tuesday recommended a 3.5% property tax levy to fund the county's $2.4 billion budget for 2022. The financial hardships for residents and businesses during the pandemic pushed board commissioners to approve a 0% property tax levy increase for the 2021 budget. The county also received $465 million in federal funding for COVID-19 medical expenditures and a wide array of pandemic-related initiatives.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Capital Budget#Infrastructure#Landlord#Commercial Waste#County#The County Board#The Ramsey County Board#The Hennepin County Board#Hennepin Healthcare

Comments / 0

Community Policy