CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Monthly Mobile Food Pantry

By Mahan Elementary School
norwichpublicschools.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich Community please join us with the United Way on September 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30p.m at Wequonnoc School. Please remain in your vehicle and a volunteer with assist you. No ID required.

www.norwichpublicschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

No Food Left Behind popup pantries serve county

People in Kokomo are hungry, and Gerrie Walker is doing her best to feed them. Walker helped create No Food Left Behind, a series of popup pantries that travel to different locations in central Indiana. Walker said that as the need for food has increased, the organization’s food supply has gone down drastically.
KOKOMO, IN
Starkville Daily News

Local church’s food pantry feeds the hungry

After serving as the Director of the Starkville Church of God’s Compassion Pantry for 21 years now, Max King’s goal of helping people who are need of food remains the same. King came to speak to the Starkville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday about the church’s pantry strides to attack hunger...
STARKVILLE, MS
The City of Malden (Official)

Housing Families New Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

Last week Mayor Gary Christenson was welcomed by Laura Rosi, CEO of Housing Families, Inc. for a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Community Resource Hub at 254 Broadway. The Hub will provide food, toiletries and services to clients. The City is committed to ensuring health and nutrition by providing food access and has long-time relationships with local nonprofits serving people in need. When the pandemic hit, these partnerships enabled the City to work quickly to assist those in need in the community. Last March, the City reallocated $300K in CDBG funds for urgent COVID-related needs taking advantage of quick regulatory changes on the federal level to make it happen. Housing Families applied for and received $80K toward this food pantry expansion which will serve Housing Families clients.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Charity#Norwich Community#Wequonnoc School
Pen City Current

Unions collect food for FM Food Pantry

FORT MADISON – Local #617 of the United Food Commercial Workers (UFCW) and Local #445 of the Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation Workers (SMART) organized a recent food drive at Hy-Vee. UFCW’s generous donation of $500 and the community’s offering of $390.80 will purchase over 533 pounds of food, which translates to 444 meals for the food-insecure in the community. Another 150 lbs of collected nonperishable foods will provide 125 meals, according to Food Pantry Director Lin Cramer.
FORT MADISON, IA
wellingtonfl.gov

Wellington Launches Mobile Food Pantry Program at Village Park

As part of Hunger Action month and its continued effort to support the community, Wellington is partnering with CROS ministries to launch a mobile pantry program to serve residents in need. Starting Friday, September 10th, organizers and volunteers from CROS ministries will distribute food at a walk-up food pantry at...
WELLINGTON, FL
KIMT

Money for Hayfield Community Food Pantry

HAYFIELD, Minn. – The Hayfield Community Food Pantry has received a $2,500 donation thanks to a local farmer. The money is from the Bayer Fund Americas Famers Grow Communities program where farmers nominated local non-profit groups for funding. The fund says Olmsted County farmer Jeff Tank nominated the Hayfield Community Food Pantry.
HAYFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
advantagenews.com

Village garden donates to food pantry

The Village Garden behind Godfrey Village Hall is in the midst of another bountiful year, as evidenced by the amount of food it donates to a local charity. Run by the University of Illinois Master Gardener program, the garden has made a habit of giving produce to the Crisis Food Center over the last decade.
GODFREY, IL
ualr.edu

UA Little Holds Food Drive for Trojan Food Pantry

UA Little Rock’s welcome week ended on a good note with the Drive-Up Food Drive to benefit the Trojan Food Pantry. Unfortunately, food insecurity is an international obstacle that many people suffer from. UA Little Rock is doing its part to help people in the campus community overcome this issue. This drive brought in carts full of nutritional goods to be distributed.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Regatta raises $8,600 for food pantry

The Grayson County Alliance announced Monday that its sixth annual Ducking Hunger Regatta raised $8,600 for the local food pantry. Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress said these funds (comprised of 39 event sponsorships and the “adoption” of 853 ducks) equate to 22,000 meals the food pantry may provide to area residents in need.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
FL Radio Group

“Purchase With a Purpose” Raised $3K for Local Food Pantries

Generations Bank announces their fundraising event, “Purchase with a Purpose” raised $3,068 to be donated to four local food pantries. The event was held on August 13th for three hours. For every purchase made at participating local restaurants in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, Generations donated $1 to the cause. In addition to Generations’ support, in the spirit of the event, some of the participating restaurants generously made additional donations directly to the food pantry of their choice.
SENECA FALLS, NY
eldonnews.org

Thrive Center opens food pantry in The Village

The Thrive Center soft opened with a food pantry on Sept. 8. Photo by Tanya Moore / el Don. Students can get free groceries at the Thrive Center’s new food pantry, which launched its soft-opening hours this week. Registered students can get up to one grocery bag of donated goods...
CHARITIES
audacy.com

Neumann University food pantry feeding students in need

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Neumann University in Aston has joined a growing list of local colleges with food banks for needy students. “There were students coming to us who didn’t have enough food to eat, who needed food,” said Mary Beth Davis, a mental health counselor at Neumann’s Counseling Center for Wellness. “We’re not setting our students up for success if they’re coming into the classroom hungry.”
CHARITIES
mymixfm.com

Hunger Bust Run raises funds for food pantry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many people were at Saint Mary of the Woods College today, to help give back to their community. By participating the annual “Hunger Bust Run” it’s done in effort to help battle food insecurity. Saint Mary’s Village Parrish holds this event and every and donate...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgnsradio.com

Free Food Pantry at Greenhouse Ministries - Volunteers Needed

Greenhouse Ministries will host a Mobile Food Pantry this Saturday (09/25/21). Greenhouse founder Cliff Sharp said volunteers will be needed on Saturday... For those in need of food, stop by Greenhouse today to secure a time to stop by on Saturday to pick up free food for your family... Greenhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEL 1150AM

Food Bank of Delaware planning three drive-thru pantries next week

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive-thru mobile pantry in each Delaware county next week. The events are open to Delawareans only, with required proof of residency (state-issued ID, utility bill, SNAP benefits card, etc.), and those who attend are asked to make sure their trunks or back seats are clear for easy loading by volunteers.
CHARITIES
wdhn.com

Food pantry started by student to feed classmates is growing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — At Beverlye Intermediate Middle school, student Z’yon Norton is helping feed classmates who are in need. Two years ago, Norton created Royal Special Heart Pantry, wanting to help the community. As fellow students, it always bothered Norton seeing other classmates not being able to have food throughout the day and during the week.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy