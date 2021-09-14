Monthly Mobile Food Pantry

Last week Mayor Gary Christenson was welcomed by Laura Rosi, CEO of Housing Families, Inc. for a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Community Resource Hub at 254 Broadway. The Hub will provide food, toiletries and services to clients. The City is committed to ensuring health and nutrition by providing food access and has long-time relationships with local nonprofits serving people in need. When the pandemic hit, these partnerships enabled the City to work quickly to assist those in need in the community. Last March, the City reallocated $300K in CDBG funds for urgent COVID-related needs taking advantage of quick regulatory changes on the federal level to make it happen. Housing Families applied for and received $80K toward this food pantry expansion which will serve Housing Families clients.

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO