CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Slasher There's Someone Inside Your House

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is celebrating Spooky Season by releasing a bunch of new original shows and movies over the course of the next six weeks. This includes a new original film each and every Wednesday during that time. One of those upcoming originals is called There's Someone Inside Your House, and it looks to bring the thrills when it arrives on October 6th. Though there are still a few more weeks until it arrives, Netflix debuted the chilling trailer for There's Someone Inside Your House this week.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Midnight Mass Trailer: Hill House Creator's New Netflix Show Has A Mystery Island That's Anything But Paradise

Mike Flanagan continues to prove himself as one of the most talented filmmakers working in the horror genre today. From Oculus, to Hush, to Doctor Sleep, he has repeatedly crafted gems in the world of features, but in the last few years he has also done exceptional work in the realm of serialized storytelling on Netflix. The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor both proved to be incredibly popular scare fests on the streaming service, and because of this our anticipation for the upcoming Midnight Mass is extremely high. I would say that it has been at a maximum level, but this latest trailer proves that not to be true, as this preview will only make excitement for the miniseries rise further.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

A killer is on the loose in first look at horror movie There's Someone Inside Your House

In the Netflix horror film There's Someone Inside Your House (premieres Oct. 6) a killer starts picking off students at a Nebraska high school. The twist? The maniac wears a mask resembling his victims' faces and publicly reveals their darkest secrets for good measure. This adaptation of Stephanie Perkins' novel is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!) and directed by Patrick Brice (Creep). The slasher movie's cast includes Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, and Sydney Park, who portrays student Makani Young.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Morris
Person
Théodore Pellerin
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Brice
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Confirms Netflix Release With New Trailer

Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed it will be streaming on Netflix with the release of a new trailer! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has quickly picked up a major cult following ever since it started releasing outside of Japan in the last couple of years, and soon the series will be finding a whole new audience with the debut of its official anime adaptation. Announced to be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, fans outside of Japan have been wondering where they would be able to check out the new anime for themselves.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix And Chills Announces Its Frightening New October Lineup

It’s the most wonderfully spooky time of the year, and for those of you who have been watching Halloween films for months now, Netflix is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for you. Netflix and Chills kicks off this month with a slew of new and existing Halloween favorites to put you in the mood for fear this year.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#House
honknews.com

Netflix’s Baki Hanma Confirmed Release Date| Official Trailer Is Out

The Japanese Anime series Baki has already become a lot popular with its supernatural theme and amazing characters. The anime series has already released its three seasons back to back and fans were happy with everything so far. The fight between the strong and the strongest will always make the anime lover happy because what do we want more? Baki Hanma is the latest series which is considered as the final show of the Baki series.
COMICS
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to Michael K. Williams, the Emmys Ignored a Great Year of Genre TV

This year at the Emmys, genre series, especially those adapted from comic books, had their strongest showing ever, with 81 nominations across eight live-action shows. During the Creative Arts Emmys, three of those shows — “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian” and “Lovecraft Country” — picked up 12 wins between them. So there was every reason to expect that at least some genre TV — including Amazon’s “The Boys,” the first comic book adaptation ever nominated for best drama — would take home an Emmy or two on Sunday night during the primetime telecast. Instead, traditional dramas dominated the night, leaving all the nominated genre...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has announced that Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the 23rd animated feature in the franchise, will arrive on the streaming service next month; check out a trailer, poster and images here…. Deep within the Forest of Okoya, the Mythical Pokémon Zarude live in a troop and maintain...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster revealed for Netflix’s haunted-house chiller “NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE”

The adaptation of the novel by the author of THE RITUAL premieres later this month. Netflix releases NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE September 29. Directed by Santiago Menghini and written by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel from the book by Adam Nevill, with Andy Serkis and THE RITUAL and THE NIGHT HOUSE director David Bruckner among the executive producers, it stars Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca (ALONE), David Figlioli, David Barrera and Moronke Akinola. The synopsis: “Ambar [Rodlo] is embarking on her American Dream after years spent dutifully tending to her terminally ill mother in Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, with very little money and unsuitable clothing for what’s expected to be the coldest winter on record. After finding cash-in-hand work at a local garment factory, she rents the cheapest room available from Red [Menchaca] in a near-derelict boarding house. Kept awake by the other tenants’ sobbing, disturbing nightmares and strange unearthly noises echoing from the basement, Ambar begins to wonder exactly who–or what–lives inside the house with them. Soon it becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive?”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
cgmagonline.com

Look Inside The Matrix Before Thursday's New Trailer

The Matrix Resurrections was first announced two years ago and now it's time to pick your pill before the new trailer materializes this Thursday. Choose between the Red Pill or the Blue Pill over at the What is the Matrix website and then catch a glimpse of the upcoming film in random pictures from the film. The pictures display rather quickly but its primary intention is to get all eyes on the new trailer.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical”

Netflix has released the trailer for the filmed version of Broadway hit “Diana: The Musical” which celebrates the life and legacy of the late Princess Diana. Shot without an audience at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre last year, the concert film features the appearance of the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Netflix Releasing Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’: Premiere Date, Trailer

Mike Flanagan directed and created the terrifying Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House and is now bringing Midnight Mass to the streaming channel. The new horror series is set to drop on Netflix later this month. Midnight Mass is set to be the fourth horror series created by Mike Flanagan for Netflix. He will be working alongside Trevor Macy and Jeff Howard as executive producers. Read on to find out everything we know about the series so far.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy