MNF ManningCast viewership numbers versus Twitter poll numbers illustrates what’s not shown in Twitter discussion

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of those looking at Twitter during the Ravens-Raiders Monday Night Football broadcast Monday, there was an incredible amount of discussion of the debut of the much–talked–about ESPN2 alternative broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning from their homes (including a fire alarm at Eli’s place). In fact, a Pro Football Talk Twitter poll with more than 11,100 votes found that 57.6 percent of respondents (as of 7 p.m. Eastern Tuesday) were watching the Manning broadcast rather than the primary ESPN broadcast of the game (featuring Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick):

awfulannouncing.com

