PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — For George Ortiz, watching 800 families receive food and essentials in a core city of Rhode Island means more than one may imagine. In 1985, Ortiz's life changed when he watched police take his mother out of the apartment he grew up in in handcuffs. Moments later, he would learn his younger brother died as a result of his mother's negligence, he said, and system that failed her.