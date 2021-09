ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — By a vote of 10 to 7, a Maryland General Assembly joint committee approved a mask mandate for all public schools in the state. Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel County), co-chair of the committee, said the measure took effect immediately. The state Board of Education on Aug. 26 adopted an emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in all public schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A majority of the board voted in favor of the measure, which lasts for 180 days. There was one vote in opposition. The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and...

