Haitian prosecutor fired after asking judge to charge prime minister in president's assassination
By Catherine Garcia
The Week
6 days ago
Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude on Tuesday asked a judge to file charges against Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Later in the day, Henry sent Claude a termination letter. Claude requested that Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon, be charged with assassination, conspiracy...
Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29.
Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty and hunger in their home country said they would not be deterred by US plans to swiftly send them back, as thousands remained encamped under and near a bridge in Del Rio, a remote Texas city. On Sunday, the US began expulsion flights. An...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection posted a video Monday demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down as authorities seek to interview him about telephone calls he allegedly had with a key suspect in the president’s assassination. Attorney Renan Hédouville, who directs the ombudsman-like office, said...
The criminal investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took a surreal turn Tuesday when Port-au-Prince’s top prosecutor asked the investigative judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July 7 slaying. Chief Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude made the request in a two-page order to Judge...
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry appointed a new justice minister late Wednesday, a day after dismissing a prosecutor who requested his indictment as part of the investigation into the assassination of the late president Jovenel Moise. The diplomatic corps also insists that "all light be shed on the assassination of President of the Republic Jovenel Moise and that its perpetrators be sought and brought to justice, in accordance with the principles of the rule of law."
Haiti's head prosecutor has invited Prime Minister Ariel Henry to explain his connection to the main suspect in the killing of President Jovenel Moise. President Moise was assassinated when gunmen stormed his home on 7 July. Prosecutor Bedford Claude said that Mr Henry had multiple phone calls with suspect Joseph...
BBC News reported two Taliban leaders argued over who did the most to secure the group's victory in Afghanistan and how power has been divided. Meanwhile, a new chief prosecutor in Haiti was sworn in just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in relation to the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and nine activists and former lawmakers in Hong Kong were sentenced to up to 10 months in jail each for their roles in a candlelight vigil last year to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre. Also, French health care workers face a deadline to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid suspension. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.
Hundreds of Haitians are scrambling to find jobs, food and housing after being deported from the U.S. to a country that is now more violent, impoverished and politically unstable than when they left almost a decade ago.The only certainty in their new lives is a hot plate of rice and meat served at the airport before the deportees, some of them with young children, venture into the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond as they seek shelter or await help from relatives.Some have neither.Claile Bazile, 35, said she doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they...
Cooperation among Somalia’s leaders – particularly President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble – is essential to ensure that the country quickly completes its ongoing electoral process. The dispute between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble risks complicating this process and needs to be resolved immediately and peacefully. The United States...
Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
The thousands of Haitian migrants who have assembled near the nation’s southern border in Texas in an effort to seek asylum will be returned to their native land by the federal government, according to a new report. Authorities are expected to begin with the mass expulsion on Sunday, the Associated...
On Sunday, the United States flew more than 320 Haitian migrants to Port-au-Prince, removing them from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas. An estimated 12,000 migrants, most of them from Haiti, are camped out near a bridge in Del Rio. Haitian officials said six more flights filled with migrants are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday, and this swift removal could mean the U.S. is about to launch one of the fastest — and largest — migrant expulsions in decades, The Associated Press reports.
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The first group of Haitians deported from the U.S.-Mexico border arrived back in the country on Sunday. Bruno Lozano, mayor of Del Rio, Texas, said two flights transporting the migrants back to Haiti departed at around 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. It was not immediately known...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began...
MEXICO CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Shootouts with Mexican soldiers and police near the U.S. border left 9 suspected gunmen dead on September 16. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico on Friday to participate in a gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean, a rare trip abroad and his first since the United States accused him of drug trafficking. Maduro was received by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on arrival in Mexico City for the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.
President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador."
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, imprisoned in Myanmar for almost four months while awaiting trial, appeared disheartened during a court hearing Monday, his lawyer said.Fenster has been charged with incitement — spreading inflammatory information — an offense for which he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The charge does not specify what he is accused of doing.The military-installed government that took power in February has sought to curb independent news media by canceling their licenses and arresting dozens of journalists.Fenster is being detained in Yangon’s Insein Prison, an overcrowded facility which for decades has housed political...
