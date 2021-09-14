The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.

