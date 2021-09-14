The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap
Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.www.digitaltrends.com
