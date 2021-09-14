CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ Comes to McDonald’s with 50 Unique Toys

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Chelsea Auburn. If you’re like me and can’t wait until Oct. 1 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, then you are in luck! Our friends at McDonald’s are helping us celebrate 50 magical years with an impressive lineup of 50 unique Happy Meal® toys and an exclusive Happy Meal box. This one-of-a-kind collection goes deep into the vault of some of our favorite Disney characters. While “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will continue for 18 months, these toys are only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab some while supplies last!

