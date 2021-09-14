After a rough outing for the WFT defense, Ron Rivera isn't ready to adjust expectations

Washington coach Ron Rivera was nicknamed “Riverboat Ron” during his early days as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers for his willingness to take risks. In his first season with Washington, we saw it when his team cut the Giants lead to one point with less than a minute remaining in an October battle. Instead of playing it safe and going for overtime, Rivera went for a two-point conversion — and the win. The play failed, but Rivera wasn’t afraid to believe in his team.

