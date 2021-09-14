CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a rough outing for the WFT defense, Ron Rivera isn't ready to adjust expectations

By Sam Fortier
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Washington Football Team's disappointing defensive debut, it was fair to wonder whether the letdown was a one-week hiccup or a worrisome sign the unit won't live up to its immense preseason hype. During training camp, Coach Ron Rivera and players said they expected the unit to be strong, with defensive end Chase Young going as far as to say, "We could be the top defense in the league."

