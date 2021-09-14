Lobo Football Heads to Kyle Field for No. 5 Texas A&M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They are going to get sick of that song. The Lobo football team heads to Texas A&M for an early morning showdown with the No. 7/5 Teas A&M Aggies in a game being broadcast on the SEC Network. In preparation for a potential crowd of 100,000 fans, the Lobos practiced on Tuesday with lots of piped in crowd noise and a heavy, heavy rotation of the Texas A&M fight song, and plenty of chants from Aggie Yell Leaders. It made for quite the practice, but it was all for a specific reason … communication.