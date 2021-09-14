CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobo Football Heads to Kyle Field for No. 5 Texas A&M

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They are going to get sick of that song. The Lobo football team heads to Texas A&M for an early morning showdown with the No. 7/5 Teas A&M Aggies in a game being broadcast on the SEC Network. In preparation for a potential crowd of 100,000 fans, the Lobos practiced on Tuesday with lots of piped in crowd noise and a heavy, heavy rotation of the Texas A&M fight song, and plenty of chants from Aggie Yell Leaders. It made for quite the practice, but it was all for a specific reason … communication.

golobos.com

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
#Texas A M#Football Team#American Football#Teas A M Aggies#Sec#Aggie Yell Leaders#Unm
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
