Check your Google Assistant: You may get a discount on the Google Home Mini

By Victor Wright
 6 days ago

Google must have found another warehouse full of the Home Mini, because it is once again offering a steep discount on the personal assistant speaker. Many users on Reddit and Twitter have discovered that a new ad popup is appearing when the Google Assistant is triggered on their phones, as seen below. It offers a discount of $39.01 to the original Google Home Mini smart speaker in your choice of 4 colors.

