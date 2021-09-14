CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Arizona Supreme Court allows release of Senate audit records

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the state Senate’s effort to keep records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County secret. The high court without comment rejected the appeal filed after lower courts ruled the documents held by the contractor conducting the review are public records. The watchdog group American Oversight sued in an effort to bring more transparency to the so-called election audit prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona. It’s not clear when the records will be released.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers. KCUR-FM reported on his court filing. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30. Pratzel’s filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS San Francisco

Supreme Court Sets Arguments for Major Mississippi Abortion Rights Case

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will hear arguments over a law that serve as a step towards overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision establishing a women’s right to abortion. The arguments in early December will center around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Some say it’s an early signal the Supreme Court could eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering reactions from both sides. “Our constitutional protections as we’ve enjoyed them are at a real threat, like never before,” said Jodi Hicks of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. The 1973 Roe v Wade ruling declared...
pinalcentral.com

Cyber Ninjas refuse to turn over public records to Arizona Senate

PHOENIX -- Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
froggyweb.com

Supreme Court allows ballot language for Minneapolis Police Department question

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Supreme Court says Minneapolis residents can vote on a November ballot question that could replace the police with a department of public safety. The state’s high court reversed a Hennepin County judge’s ruling Thursday that said the ballot language didn’t make clear enough what changes passage would mean to the city’s charter. The court ruled earlier Thursday that election officials didn’t have to notify voters that the police charter measure would not be counted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Chicago Sun-Times

The U.S. Supreme Court is no longer supreme

While giving a lecture at the University of Louisville hosted by Mitch McConnell, Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concern about the public perception that the U.S. Supreme Court has become partisan. She voiced that, “justices must be hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions.”
tucson.com

Arizona Supreme Court to hear lawsuit against university leases

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court is giving Attorney General Mark Brnovich one more chance to try to sue the Board of Regents over what he contends is an illegal deal to build a hotel and conference center. In a brief order, the justices said they will hear his arguments...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Supreme Court To Consider AG's Suit Over ASU Hotel

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review two lower courts' rulings against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his lawsuit challenging a deal between Arizona State University and hotel developers. A brief order released by the state high court Tuesday said the justices will consider whether Brnovich's office had...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Election Audit#Associated Press Phoenix#Ap#The Arizona Supreme Court#American Oversight
Business Insider

GOP and Democratic senators condemn abortion protest held outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

Senators condemned an abortion-rights protest held outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the demonstration a "blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary." "SHUT UP AND PASS SOME LAWS," the protest's organizers said in response. Both Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday condemned an abortion-rights protest staged outside the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Capitol Times

Ninja records public, Supreme Court decides

The Arizona Senate has no legal excuse to refuse to publicly produce the records of the firm it hired to audit the 2020 election returns. In a brief order Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court refused to overturn a Court of Appeals ruling that the records of Cyber Ninjas as related to the audit are public.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Biden names eight federal judges, three for the 9th Circuit

President Biden announced Wednesday eight judicial nominations, bringing his total nominations to 43 federal judges since he took office in January. The newest nominees include Black women, a Korean woman and three Hispanic judges, fulfilling the president’s promise to make the judicial branch more diverse, according to the White House press release.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy