More rain chances ahead for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One step at a time, some more welcome rainfall fell in KELOLAND yesterday and we are still on track for more chances ahead of the next 10 days. A few pockets of over 2 inches of rain was welcome news in a small pocket between Winner and Chamberlain. We also had nice totals of nearly 1 inch in Huron, and a 2 inches report north of Highmore between Pierre and Aberdeen. The rain was more scattered south of I-90.