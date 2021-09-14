CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

More rain chances ahead for KELOLAND

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One step at a time, some more welcome rainfall fell in KELOLAND yesterday and we are still on track for more chances ahead of the next 10 days. A few pockets of over 2 inches of rain was welcome news in a small pocket between Winner and Chamberlain. We also had nice totals of nearly 1 inch in Huron, and a 2 inches report north of Highmore between Pierre and Aberdeen. The rain was more scattered south of I-90.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Highmore, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature

Comments / 0

Community Policy