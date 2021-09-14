CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodside, CA

UPDATE: Boulder-Sized Concrete Chunk Smashes Into Woodside House, Narrowly Missing Resident

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtEbI_0bwCCgyu00

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A home in Woodside was hit with a boulder-sized chunk of concrete that came crashing down a hillside Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of boulders rolling into a house along Durazno Way around 3:11 p.m.

Photos provided by the owner of the home showed a large piece of concrete that crashed through a glass patio door and into a family room, which apparently came from an active demolition project happening above the neighborhood.

Homeowner Dave Fichtner said he had just gotten up from a family room chair when he saw the “surreal” scene of a huge boulder tumbling into his house.

A large concrete chunk is seen inside a home’s family room after smashing through the glass patio door, September 14, 2021. (Dave Fichtner)

“I was sitting watching TV and I decided to get up and get a drink, and I watched the excavator on the hill outside and it looked like it was at a 45-degree angle, potentially going to tilt and come down the hill,” said Fichtner. “So I got my drink and looked and a big boulder came tearing down the hill and went right into the family room right where I had been sitting watching TV. Luckily, it went through a glass door at just the right place so it didn’t cause structural damage. But had it been five feet toward the garage it would have caused structural damage and wiped me out.”

No one was hurt.

Fichtner said it was frustrating to have alerted authorities about the potential of debris coming from the demolition job and to have had nothing done about it.

“We had asked the county several times to go about putting a barrier up to keep things like that from happening, and it hadn’t happened,” said Fichtner. “Turns out the county inspector just saw me and he saw the debris up there and is now requiring them to put up an engineered fence to keep additional debris from coming downhill and he’s asked us not to be on that side of our house until that fence gets installed and approved.”

Fichtner added that the contractor took care of removing the boulder and boarding up his home. The fire department estimated the boulder to weigh about one ton, Fichtner said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bodies Of Woman, Man Found Inside Vehicle In Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a vehicle in Pleasanton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a dead body inside a vehicle in the area of Pimlico Drive near a sound wall next to Interstate Highway 580. They arrived to find the bodies of an adult female and adult male inside a vehicle. Pleasanton police said based on the condition of the bodies, it appeared they had been in the car for over a week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and recovered both bodies. It did not appear any foul play was involved, but the investigation was ongoing and nothing was being ruled out, according to police. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.    
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Southbound Hwy 17 Lanes Cleared After Woman Jumps Off Pedestrian Bridge

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have cleared the scene of an incident Saturday where a woman jumped off a pedestrian bridge onto Highway 17, forcing the closure of southbound lanes for over an hour. Police were called to the area of the Longshore Drive pedestrian overcrossing shortly before 11 a.m. about the incident. The San Jose Police Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted about the closure at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning, saying that a woman had jumped from the bridge to lanes of traffic below. Units are currently on Highway 17 near Longshore Dr for an adult female who jumped off the pedestrian over crossing. pic.twitter.com/vGe1eQsGdF — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021 Police did not provide any information regarding the condition of the woman who jumped. Police said southbound lanes of Highway 17 have been shut down for the investigation into the incident. Police said the scene had been cleared and all lanes had reopened as of shortly after 12 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian Killed In San Jose Weekend Highway 101 Hit-And-Run

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A search was underway Monday for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian over the weekend in San Jose and then fled the scene. The California Highway Patrol said it received a call at 6:15 a.m. of a pedestrian laying in a traffic lane on Highway 101 northbound just south of Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp. Minutes later, the CHP said it received another call advising officers the caller had just run over what was possibly an animal at the same location. Upon arrival, officers found the victim. A passing Santa Clara County Paramedic unit pronounced the pedestrian dead at 6:31 a.m. All lanes except the No. 1 lane were closed until 7:22 a.m., when the number 2 lane was opened. The remaining lanes were opened at approximately 9:23 a.m. The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. At this time, no suspect information is known. Anyone who has information on this collision, or was in the area and may have seen something, please call the San Jose CHP office at (408)655-2620.
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Co. Wildlife Refuge Asks Public’s Help To Rescue Cubs Orphaned By Caldor Fire

PETALUMA (KPIX) — The devastating Caldor Fire turned a lot of Northern California residents into refugees, and that included three black bear cubs, who have now found a temporary home in Sonoma County. But now they need the public’s help. The three cubs were evacuated from the Caldor Fire here to Petaluma, but unlike a lot of the fire refugees, it may be a while before they get back home. The orphaned cubs, a younger brother and sister and an older female, were all found wandering without their mothers in the fire zone. They were sent here to the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Woodside, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Concerns At Mineta San Jose International Airport After Man Drives Into Secure Area

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Concerns are being raised at Mineta San Jose International Airport after a man slipped through a gate and entered a secure area over the weekend. It happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when an intruder slipped behind an employee’s vehicle to drive onto a secure area on the south side of the airport. “This employee noticed as he was going through the gate, before it closed, another vehicle entered as well. The protocol is to immediately notify authorities and we were notified,” said Sgt. Christian Camarillo. Airport police quickly surrounded the vehicle, which did not make it...
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police Seek Man In Attempted Robbery Of Cyclist Over Weekend

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a bicyclist along a bike path over the weekend. According to officers, the incident took place around 8:55 a.m. Saturday on a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians near San Francisquito Creek and the 700 block of Clark Way. Police said the victim was on the bridge, which connects Palo Alto and Menlo Park, when the suspect approached him. The suspect then demanded the victim’s bicycle and attempted to grab the handlebars, according to police. When the victim began riding away, police said...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning 2-Alarm Blaze Damages Cluttered Lafayette Home

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire erupted inside a cluttered home near downtown Lafayette early Thursday morning, heavily damaging the building before firefighters were able to bring it under control and prevent it from spreading to a nearby auto shop. Lafayette Fire Battalion Chief Whit MacDonald said crews responded to calls reporting the blaze around 12:08 a.m. near the intersection of Golden Gate Way and Second Street. “When we got on scene the downstairs of the two-story residence was on fire,” he said. Immediately, crews ran into problem entering the home because it was cluttered with debris. A second alarm was called...
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heroic Rescue By Surfer After Vehicle Plunges Over Santa Cruz Cliff

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A surfer rescued three people Friday after their vehicle plunged off a cliff at Santa Cruz’s Sunny Cove Beach and crashed into the water, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers responded at around 8 a.m. to 911 calls reporting the crash. There were three occupants in the vehicle — two juvenile boys and an adult. A surfer who was in the water immediately paddled over to the crash scene to aid the victims and get them to shore. The boys suffered minor injuries and the adult was transported to a trauma center. Scene of a cliff rescue in Santa Cruz along Sunny Cove Dr., September 17, 2021. (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office) “Thank you to the surfer who heroically helped save the occupants,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. CHP Officer Sam Courtney said the investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s office because of an alleged criminal element. Sunny Cove Drive was closed to everyone but residents. A tow company was to extract the vehicle from the water depending on the tide.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Smash-and-Grab Suspects Arrested In Brazen Serramonte Center Jewelry Store Robbery

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Four smash-and-grab suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen robbery at a Serramonte Center shopping mall jewelry shop that was recorded on cell phone video, authorities said. Daly City police said officers responding to the Wednesday evening robbery saw a Lexus vehicle speeding away from the area and pursued it as it went into southbound Interstate Highway 280. The Lexus then went onto eastbound Interstate Highway 380, exiting at North Access Road near the airport. However, as the Lexus was exiting the highway, it crashed into a cement barrier and then struck another vehicle, police...
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Police Break Up Early Morning Sideshow in Rincon Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New video shows San Francisco police and fire units converging to stop a sideshow that was happening in Rincon Hill early Saturday morning. The sideshow activity took place at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Fremont streets in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, not far from the Bay Bridge and I-80. SF sideshow at Harrison and Fremont (CBS) Video showed dozens of vehicles and people gathered at the intersection as cars peeled out and circled each with screeching tires. Before long, police units converged on the area, but the streets were too congested with vehicles...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay Park Officials Review Worst Case Scenarios Should Fire Sweep Through The Hills

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Months of drought conditions have made the East Bay hills a tinderbox. Fire conditions are so dangerous, the Berkeley Fire Department was advising people to map out evacuation plans, as a precaution. Friday, state officials were on hand to see the efforts on the ground. In the morning fog, East Bay Regional Parks leaders gathered to review their preparations for a worst case scenario — a wind-driven fire, pushed out of the canyons and into the hills. “This is what you want,” says Mike Sweeny with the EBRPD Fire Department, pointing to a thinned area. “Get a surface fire....
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E Says Light Rain After Long Drought Led to Lights-Out Across Bay Area

RICHMOND (KPIX) — After Saturday night’s light rain, thousands of East Bay residents woke up to a power outage Sunday morning and PG&E scrambled all day to restore electrical service. As it turned out, the outages occurred because of how little rain fell, rather than how much. By mid-afternoon, Esther Dominguez had been without power in her Richmond home for more than 12 hours but she doubted it was because of the rain. “It was just sprinkling,” she said. “So, I don’t think that is the reason why the power went off. It has to be something else.” PG&E says that if it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Investigate Stabbing of 2 Teen Girls at Recent Sideshow

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating the stabbing of two teenage girls during recent sideshow activity, authorities said. On Thursday evening at approximately 7 p.m., Santa Rosa police dispatch started receiving calls about people gathering at the intersection of West Avenue and Sebastopol Road, with sideshow activity reported a short time later. Police were unable to immediately respond due to staffing levels and other high-priority calls, and the sideshow quickly grew to 300-400 people and 50-70 vehicles. Traffic units were eventually dispatched along with members of the department’s Special Enforcement Team and other available patrol units. As...
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Driver Killed In Cliff Plunge Along Highway 1 Near Devil’s Slide

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A driver was killed after plunging over a cliff south of Pacifica near Devil Slide Trail Wednesday afternoon, shutting down Highway 1 and causing a major backup for hours. According to Caltrans, the crash was reported at about 2 p.m. It happened just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels. According to the California Highway Patrol there were no other occupants in the vehicle. As of 5 p.m. one-lane traffic control was in place on southbound Highway 1 while first responders and CHP were working to retrieve the car and victim of the crash. Caltrans said there was no estimated time for reopening. HAPPENING NOW: A recovery is underway at Devils Slide, just north of Tom Lantos Tunnel. Witnesses say a vehicle went over the side of the cliff, and a vehicle and body have been located a few hundred feet down. pic.twitter.com/CQ5dFwKuMc — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021 ***Major Traffic Collision*** SR-1 s/b, just south of Tom Lantos Tunnels will be closed indefinitely for emergency personnel to respond to vehicle over the cliffside. Unknown ETO. Will provide updates here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4boaGxqX7 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 15, 2021  
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting Outside Caldecott Tunnel Closes Right Bore on Eastbound Highway 24

ORINDA (CBS SF) — A shooting just outside the Caldecott Tunnel Thursday afternoon involved two cars that had been racing across the Bay Bridge, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along eastbound Highway 24 just before the right bore. CHP units surround a silver sedan along eastbound Highway 24 just west of the Caldecott Tunnel, September 16, 2021. (CBS) The incident started with a BMW and an Infiniti racing across the Bay Bridge and someone in the BMW allegedly shot into the Infiniti, the CHP said. On radio traffic between officers and dispatch captured the urgency of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Couple Seeks Answers After Safe Containing $500K In Valuables Stolen From Their Home

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — An elderly Berkeley couple are seeking answers after they said a thief was able to steal a 300 pound safe from their home, containing an estimated $500,000 in jewelry and other valuables. The victims told KPIX 5 that police responded right away but the couple quickly discovered the department just didn’t have the resources to fully investigate and help them get their family treasures back. According to the couple, the burglar entered the home and knew exactly where to go. He went upstairs and dragged the safe on the hardwood floor, using a quilt off a bed to...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: CHP Deactivates Amber Alert After Children Found Safe in Modesto; Missing Woman Still Sought

MODESTO (BCN) — A statewide Amber Alert issued late Friday evening for two children was deactivated early Saturday after they were found safe in Modesto, though authorities are still searching for a woman in the case, the California Highway Patrol said. The alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. AMBER ALERT – Stanislaus, San Bernardino, and Riverside CountiesPossibly near Modesto All victims are in imminent danger.IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1@RSO #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/S9PtKMxG6M — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 18, 2021 Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, 5, were last seen late Thursday evening with their father in Riverside County. The father’s name is Nicholas Zeko, 34. The CHP said it is believed Zeko and his children may be in the Modesto area. The CHP said the children are in imminent danger. The Amber Alert was deactivated at 12:28 a.m. Saturday. However, authorities noted they were still looking for Mariela Costello. This AMBER ALERT is being deactivated. The children have been safely located in Modesto. We want to thank the community and law enforcement officers for your hard work. Efforts continue in the search for Mariela Costello. @ModestoPolice @RSO #AMBERAlert https://t.co/yOQVRzkZsL — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 18, 2021
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body Of Man Swept Into Pacific Off Davenport Recovered

DAVENPORT (CBS SF/BCN) — The body of a 30-year-old man, who has been swept of the rocks into the Pacific Ocean near Davenport, was recovered off Panther Beach Tuesday evening, authorities said. Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit tweeted that an intense search for the man by marine units and a Coast Guard helicopter was launched shortly before 4 p.m. after eyewitnesses called 911. The unidentified man’s body was spotted at 5:50 p.m., but swimmers had to wait until the tide receded before they cold recover the body. SAFETY MESSAGE: Today’s incident at Panther State Beach follows Sunday’s incident, in which a male,...
DAVENPORT, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Smash-and-Grab Thieves Steal Jewelry at Serramonte Center in Daly City

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A group of thieves smashed display cases at a jewelry store in Daly City and made off with merchandise in an incident captured on video. The video posted on social media shows smash-and-grab heist Thursday Infinity Jewelers in the Serramonte Center shopping mall. At least seven people with their faces covered and wearing hoodies and dark clothing are seen in the video; three were running out the door when the video begin and four others are seen smashing display cases at the front of the store and grabbing items before also running away. A security guard is seen running up to the store as the video ends. Video of Serramonte Mall jewelry store in Daly City, California being robbed by a group of thieves. pic.twitter.com/NnJEIDsesP — World Peace News 🌎🌍🌏 (@worldpeacenewz) September 17, 2021
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
39K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy