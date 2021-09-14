CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Valley's culinary talents shine bright at BottleRock

By Janel Andronico
ABC7 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- There's something else taking center stage at BottleRock Napa Valley--food!. As you step through the gates of BottleRock Napa Valley, a vast array of dining options welcomes you. Throughout the festival grounds, you will find celebrated chefs, world-renowned restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks. "I think that...

Related
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley harvest report: A busy week in the vineyards

Napa Valley growers spent the last week harvesting high-quality, low-yield white varietals, and some are already bringing in reds. Honig Vineyard & Winery has finished with Sauvignon Blanc and harvested some young Malbec, producing the "unusual scenario" of whites and reds overlapping, according to Kristin Belair. There are even reports...
NAPA, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Sequioa Grove Winery

What’s not to love? A 115-year-old barn set beneath the majesty of coastal redwood trees, where five-star food is paired with flagship high-end wines served by a welcoming and knowledgeable hospitality team. It’s a compelling combination of experiences that have earned Sequoia Grove Winery many accolades, including Napa Valley’s “Best Winery Tasting Room” from Napa Valley Life’s Best of Napa Valley Reader’s Choice Awards in both 2020 and 2021.
NAPA, CA
fox26houston.com

Experience a taste of Napa Valley in North Houston!

SPRING, Texas - Wild Stallion Vineyards was formed in 2014 to bring the Napa Valley experience to The Woodlands Spring area. They are the only commercial vineyard in Harris County and have 14 acres of property with about 3 acres of vines. The grapes are grown here and then sent on refrigerated trucks to Brownsville to his winemaker.
SPRING, TX
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Bravante Vineyards names Mabel Ojeda new winemaker

Chilean-born Mabel Ojeda is the new winemaker at Bravante Vineyards, growing wine grapes on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley. The announcement states Ojeda has worked at wineries in Australia, Austria, Chile, France, Switzerland, South Africa and Napa Valley. Her most recent position was an assistant winemaker for Clos Du Val, also in Napa Valley.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlerock Napa Valley#Good Food#Food And Wine#Vegan#Food Drink#Bottlerock#Loveski Deli#Indian#Spanish#Asian#Italian#Mexican#American#Roadhouse
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Scalon Cellars

A collaboration composed of passion, talent, and camaraderie unveils the story behind the success of Scalon Cellars. Together, Jesus Espinoza and Cruz Calderon developed a kinship driven by 30 years of vineyard management experience and a career entrenched in winery construction. “In 2005, Cruz started construction on the wine cave...
NAPA, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Kukeri Wines

Fortunate are those that undertake a labor of love. Petar Kirilov, founder and winemaker of Kukeri Wines, is one of the hard-working ones to which this biblical passage applies. Focusing on small lots of quality Napa Cabernets and a few Pinot Noirs from Sonoma County, he suggests, “It’s definitely a labor of love and care.”
NAPA, CA
Cape Gazette

CAMP Rehoboth shines bright with Sun Festival

Sun Festival, formerly known as Sundance, was held as a week-long, multiple-event, annual celebration this year from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The festival raises funds for CAMP Rehoboth’s essential health, wellness, arts and advocacy programming. The festivities started with a 5K race and biathlon Aug. 29, and concluded with performances by The Skivvies Sept. 3 and Jennifer Holliday Sept. 4 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Hess Collection Winery

Take a scenic drive up in the Mayacamas Mountains, shaped over five million years ago, where The Hess Collection Winery is one-of-a-kind. Off the beaten path on the forested slopes of Mount Veeder, visitors can appreciate this distinct sub-appellation that produces small lots of elegant, intense, quality wine. These exceptional...
NAPA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Getaways: A Quiet Interlude in Napa Valley

Just five or six days after a busy week in San Francisco, I ventured north yet again, an hour beyond the City, to Napa Valley and its environs. There are many iconic spots throughout the state which say “California,” but there is California, and there is California. Disneyland says one thing, Santa Monica says another, San Francisco says its thing, and Napa Valley tells its own unique story.
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

S by Ray Signorello, a New Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Launches

Winemaker Priyanka French Helms New Cabernet Brand. (Napa, Calif.)— September 13, 2021——Ray Signorello Jr., founder and proprietor of Signorello Estate—today announced the introduction of a new Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to his extended Wines by Ray Signorello portfolio. The 2019 S ($75, 1300-9L cases) is crafted by Signorello Estate Winemaker Priyanka French with the intention of showcasing a different expression than the estate wines. French joined the winery in early 2019, along with Consulting Viticulturalist Steve Matthiasson and Consulting Director of Winemaking Celia Welch. French and Proprietor Ray Signorello have been the driving force behind a new and revitalized vision for the 44-year-old family-owned estate following the devastating 2017 wildfire that destroyed the winery, but thankfully spared the 30-acre estate vineyard. Signorello Estate will break ground on a new state-of-the-art 18,000 square foot cave and fermentation facility in fall 2021.
NAPA, CA
winemag.com

Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Tapestry Red (Napa Valley)

This is a blend of all five major Bordeaux red varieties, leading with 78% Cabernet Sauvignon. Licorice, toasted oak and black plum and berry wrap around intense structure and rounded richness, finishing in tobacco and plum. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Tapestry. Variety. Bordeaux-style Red Blend. Winery. Beaulieu Vineyard.
DRINKS
The Island Connection

Culinary

Mike O’Shaushnessy, Doug Blair, and David Powell have proven their talent time and time again over the many years learning and growing their crafts at the Club and have earned these new positions through their expertise and dedication to constantly enhancing the incredible culinary offerings of the Kiawah Island Club restaurants. Starting at the Club in 2008, chef O’Shaughnessy brought his extraordinary talent to the table as a sous chef at Voysey’s at Cassique. From there, he took on the position of chef de cuisine, managing the kitchen with great expertise. O’Shaughnessy will be the new executive chef at Voysey’s. With his multitude of talent, O’Shaughnessy will lead his team to great heights while continuing to deliver exceptional quality dishes to the Membership. With his experience in the kitchen and knowledge of the culinary world, executive chef Blair is the perfect person to take on the Culinary Project Manager position at the Kiawah Island Club. His love for the Club will continue to shine through in this role as he provides more offerings to the membership and helps bring additional talent to the team. Blair has provided service to the Club for 21 years, and they anticipate many more successful years to follow! While overseeing large scale projects like the West End Beach Club kitchen and Tom’s renovation, Blair will also create a YouTube cooking channel showcasing new recipes, how-to videos, and more in Tom’s new test kitchen. He will also manage multiple guest chef experiences throughout the year, implement an offsite catering plan, and spearhead the creation of Club-wide banquet menus. Joining the team in 2019, Powell excelled at his position as line cook at the River Room. As the new chef tourant, Powell will travel between all Club restaurants, learning each menu inside and out in order to lead the Club’s teams and help out where needed. With the immense amount of growth in his culinary and leadership skills in the past two years, Kiawah Island Club looks forward to seeing Powell guide all culinary teams to success.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
desiretoinspire.net

Colour and pattern in the Napa Valley

If the last house was all about restrained colour palettes and minimalist vibes allowing the old house to shine this one is all about colour and pattern in a new build. Think more, more, more and perhaps just a little bit more. Even with so much going on the house is not visually cluttered. In fact its clean contemporary lines are the perfect foil to the extravagance. What a fun house to grow up in! St Helena, Napa Valley by ETC.etera.
HOME & GARDEN
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Ralph Hertelendy

Ralph Hertelendy describes himself as a Renaissance Man and overachiever. He speaks five languages, loves participating in sports (including skydiving and driving fast cars), is a classically trained pianist, artist and winemaker. He is introspective, understanding himself, which may be his greatest asset. Ralph started a new high school when...
SPORTS
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley harvest report: Cabernet harvest begins

The Napa Valley harvest is intensifying as growers start to bring in Cabernet Sauvignon. At Clif Family Winery on Howell Mountain, Laura Barrett harvested a block of Cabernet Sauvignon three days ahead of schedule in anticipation of last week's thunderstorms, which turned out to do little more than dust off the grapes.
SAINT HELENA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Merryvale buys new vineyard land

Lampyridae Vineyards, located on Mt. Veeder above the Napa Valley, has acquired by Merryvale Vineyards in St. Helena. No price was announced for the purchase, which with the 13 additional acres boosts Merryvale’s total estate vineyard holdings to 76 planted acres across three properties. “This stunning, high-elevation mountain vineyard fits...
SAINT HELENA, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s JOEL AIKEN

After becoming the historic third head winemaker at Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford starting in 1985, Joel Aiken produced a remarkable series of world-class wines that left lasting impressions on the palates of wine consumers around the globe. Behind the scenes, he led the winery into the 21st century by integrating stainless-steel vessels and smaller French oak barrels in the cellar and the completion of a ten-year Cabernet Sauvignon trial that became the blueprint used in the re-planting phase that spread throughout the valley in the late 1990s. To further spread the seeds of success, he became a founding member of the Rutherford Dust Society, a local non-profit organization designed to educate members of the trade and promote local wines to a broader audience. After leaving BV in 2009, Aiken continued his renaissance journey by using his winemaking skills and relationships he built over the last three decades with the owners of prime vineyard sites to craft an impressive string of world-class wines as a consultant.
RUTHERFORD, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s SILL FAMILY VINEYARDS

Igor Sill is a bohemian-natured vigneron. A former private equity investor, he has been growing grapes, crafting wine, and living atop his Atlas Peak property for the past decade. Yet, he continues to marvel at every phase prompted by the change of seasons. Bud break, fruit set, veraison, harvest – each cycle in the grape growing process continues to be cause for wonderment, prompting Sill to wax rhapsodic about his current vocation.
NAPA, CA

