Northwood V. Loyola cancelled due to COVID-19 issues

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Friday’s matchup between the Northwood Falcons and Loyola Flyers has been cancelled due to COVID issues within the Flyer program. Northwood Head Coach Austin Brown was disappointed with what the cancelation means to the rest of the Falcons’ season. “It puts us behind in preparation. We already couldn’t find a week 9 opponent through the offseason and now we’re losing our week 3 opponent,” Brown said. His Falcons are coming off an impressive 5A victory over Haughton 27-20. “We aren’t allowed to find a replacement opponent for Loyola so that does hurt us but…we’ll answer the bell and we’ll start getting ready for Central Baton Rouge.”