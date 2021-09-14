CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Northwood V. Loyola cancelled due to COVID-19 issues

By John Sartori
KTAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Friday’s matchup between the Northwood Falcons and Loyola Flyers has been cancelled due to COVID issues within the Flyer program. Northwood Head Coach Austin Brown was disappointed with what the cancelation means to the rest of the Falcons’ season. “It puts us behind in preparation. We already couldn’t find a week 9 opponent through the offseason and now we’re losing our week 3 opponent,” Brown said. His Falcons are coming off an impressive 5A victory over Haughton 27-20. “We aren’t allowed to find a replacement opponent for Loyola so that does hurt us but…we’ll answer the bell and we’ll start getting ready for Central Baton Rouge.”

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Haughton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Shreveport, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Shreveport, LA
Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Northwood V Loyola#Kmss#The Northwood Falcons#Loyola Flyers#Covid#Northwood Head#Central Baton Rouge

Comments / 0

Community Policy