CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

COVID surge pushes much of Idaho toward medical rationing

By REBECCA BOONE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4257bq_0bwC9tHH00
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho's public health officials say crisis standards of care are "imminent" for the state's most populated region as hospitals in the Boise area continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients. Hospitals in the northern half of the state were given permission to begin rationing care last week. (AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health officials say crisis standards of care are imminent for the state’s most populated region as hospitals continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

The southwestern and southern Idaho regions that include Boise and Twin Falls may get official authorization to begin rationing health care — a step intended to ensure the patients most likely to survive are given access to scarce resources like intensive care unit beds — any day now, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday.

“We continue to set new records each week,” said Jeppesen about coronavirus hospitalizations. “We do not see a peak in sight.”

Hospitals in the northern half of the state were given permission to begin rationing care last week, when Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene was forced to begin treating some patients in a field hospital set up in a conference center instead of regular hospital rooms.

“Nearly all the metrics we track are trending in the wrong direction,” when it comes to coronavirus, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said.

On Sept. 11, the state had more than 600 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, far beyond last winter’s peak when 466 people were hospitalized. Coronavirus patients in intensive care units and on ventilators are also setting record highs in the state. The vast majority of them — more than 91% — are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

The highly contagious delta variant is sickening and sometimes killing more younger patients than the original variant, Turner said. In all of 2020, more than half of the COVID-19 deaths were among Idaho residents who were at least 80 years old, according to the department’s numbers. This year, well over half of the deaths are in people aged 50 to 79, and just over 7% of the deaths were among even younger Idaho residents.

But even as the state continues to see new records in the number of people hospitalized or on ventilators with COVID-19, weekly vaccination rates are dropping. About 40,000 vaccine doses were administered during the week of Sept. 5, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, compared to 57,000 and 67,000 doses each of the two prior weeks.

Still, many of Idaho’s most powerful officials have been reluctant to support mask mandates or employment-based vaccine requirements. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate. Last week announced that he was working with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to see if they could use the court system to stop President Joe Biden from requiring that large employers mandate COVID-19 vaccines or implement routine COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the governor — like state health officials — continues to urge residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Such urging has been largely ineffective so far. Idaho remains one of the least-vaccinated states in the nation, with just 50% of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 14

Senile joe
6d ago

fake news..its nurses not wanting to take poison. people these same nurses fought covid with out a Vax day one. They have natural immunity which is 27 times stronger than Vax.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
The Associated Press

Kentucky reports 88 more virus-related deaths over 3 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 88 more coronavirus-related deaths from Saturday to Monday, including several virus patients who were in their 20s and 30s as the fast-spreading delta variant continues to afflict the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The Bluegrass State’s virus-related death toll throughout the pandemic reached at...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama virus hospitalizations dip below 2,000, deaths rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen below 2,000, but medical officials cautioned Monday that hospitals and intensive care units remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline. After weeks of a near vertical upward trajectory in hospitalizations...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona lawmaker quits to focus on run for governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman has become the second Democratic lawmaker to leave office to focus on a run for higher office. Lieberman announced Monday that he’s immediately resigning from the House so he can devote himself fulltime to his campaign for governor. The second-term lawmaker from Paradise Valley represents one of the most competitive legislative districts in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Native Americans aim to boost voting power in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of Native American communities has proposed redrawing New Mexico’s political map to boost Indigenous voters’ influence in elections. The proposed changes from New Mexico’s 19 Native American pueblos and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, outlined Monday, would reshape a congressional swing district where Republicans regained control in 2020. They would also bolster Native American majorities among eligible voters in six state House and three Senate districts in northwestern New Mexico.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy