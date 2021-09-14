CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Julianne Hough Addresses 2013 Blackface Controversy in Response to Backlash for The Activist

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation. Julianne Hough agrees she's not "qualified" to host a show about activism. The Dancing With the Stars judge has addressed fan backlash after she was announced as one of the judges for CBS' new show The Activist, along with Usher and Priyanka Chopra. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will see activists "compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events" in order to "bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Julianne Hough Frustrated Over Ex-Husband Brooks Laich Dating Her Lookalike?

There have been speculations regarding "Dancing With The Stars" Julianne Hough's growing frustrations with Brooks Laich after their divorce. All of this is because of who he is currently dating. It was only August of 2021 when the Ice Hockey player Laich went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, CrossFit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Activist: Priyanka Chopra, Usher and Julianne Hough criticised over ‘gross and cynical’ new show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher, and Julianne Hough are under fire after it was revealed they would be co-hosting CBS’s new Global Citizen competition series The Activist.According to Deadline, the five-week reality series is set to feature six activists working together with Hough, Chopra and Usher to bring meaningful change to one of three causes: environment, education, and health. The success of their efforts will be measured using host input, social metrics, and online engagement.The description of the show has been met with heavy criticism, however.Best-selling author Trung Lê Capecchi-Nguyá»n wrote on Twitter: “This premise is so gross and cynical...
TV & VIDEOS
uncrazed.com

Julianne Hough Apologises For Using Black Face

Julianne Hough has apologised for using blackface as she faces criticism for her role in a new CBS reality show. The actress was recently announced as one of the judges on a new CBS reality show called The Activist, where real activists compete to bring attention to their causes. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Revamps Julianne Hough Reality Show After Backlash

Just days after announcing The Activist, CBS and producers are changing the show from a reality competition series to a documentary. The show was announced earlier this year, but it only gained attention after Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough were introduced as the judges last week. The Activist was quickly bashed for trivializing activism as a game, and even Hough spoke out against it, agreeing that the judging aspect "missed the mark."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Brooks Laich
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Derek Hough
ETOnline.com

Priyanka Chopra Addresses 'The Activist' Backlash: 'The Show Got It Wrong'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is addressing The Activist backlash. Last week, Chopra, Julianne Hough and Usher were announced as judges of the upcoming show. However, the competition series' format came under fire for having activists compete against one another. In a statement released on Thursday, Chopra Jonas wrote that "the show got it wrong" and apologized for her participation.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Despite Fan Criticism Julianne Hough is Still on Board for ‘The Activist’

Julianne Hough has faced a lot of heat on social media in the past few days. Ever since she announced she would be a part of CBS’s series The Activist, her fans have shared just how unqualified she is to be a part of a show about activism. After fan outrage, Hough went to the network to share fan concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough to host CBS Global Citizen reality competition series The Activist

The five-week reality series, premiering Oct. 22, features "six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment," according to Deadline. "Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackface#Backlash#Halloween#Cbs#Usher#Black Mirror
Fox News

Julianne Hough responds to critics calling her new show 'The Activist' 'tone-deaf' and 'performative'

Julianne Hough issued a lengthy statement on Instagram responding to criticism surrounding her upcoming CBS competition series, "The Activist." The series drew backlash since its announcement for its gimmick of pitting activists against each other in a competition that will see the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro judge whether or not a group of activists made any meaningful change along with fellow celebrities Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
CELEBRITIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Julianne Hough says she's 'deeply listening' to 'The Activist' criticism

Julianne Hough has responded to the backlash about a new reality competition show she's judging. "The Activist" is a forthcoming CBS series in which six activists from around the world come together "to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment. "The activists...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

'The Activist' Yanked From CBS After An Avalanche Of Criticism, Cohost Julianne Hough Apologizes For Blackface Costume

CBS has pulled reality TV series The Activist from its lineup after receiving a myriad of complaints and being slammed as tone-deaf. The series, hosted by music icon Usher, singer Julianne Hough and actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, was originally described as a competition where six activists representing three causes — health, education and the environment — would partake in a series of challenges to raise the most awareness for their cause.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Julianne Hough

Showing 1 - 15 of 19 articles tagged "Julianne Hough" CBS responds to The Activist backlash by scrapping the reality competition for a documentary special. "We got it wrong," said Global Citizen, which teamed with CBS and Live Nation on the reality competition pitting activists against... Posted Thursday 9/09/21 at...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

CBS Cans Original Format of ‘The Activist’ Following Backlash

CBS has decided to revise its original format for its reality series, “The Activist,” in response to the public backlash. In the show, six contestants would compete in a variety of activism-themed contests, including media stunts, digital campaigns and community events. The contests were to be judged by r&b singer Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra. Contestants would then before appearing at a summit of world leaders in Italy.
TV & VIDEOS
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

108K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy