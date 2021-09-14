Julianne Hough Addresses 2013 Blackface Controversy in Response to Backlash for The Activist
Watch: Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation. Julianne Hough agrees she's not "qualified" to host a show about activism. The Dancing With the Stars judge has addressed fan backlash after she was announced as one of the judges for CBS' new show The Activist, along with Usher and Priyanka Chopra. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will see activists "compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events" in order to "bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment."www.eonline.com
Comments / 0