Niche.com, a website that ranks schools and neighborhoods, has released its list of the top schools, and school districts in the country, as well as in New Jersey. How do they come up with their results? According to Niche.com, they combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. The 2022 Best Schools rankings include 1,829 newly ranked public schools, 125 newly ranked private schools, and 101 newly ranked school districts.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO