Iowa Impact Award offers free tuition to specific group of students at Luther College

MONTGOMERY, MD. (WJZ)– The U.S. Department of Education announced that Montgomery College will receive a federal TRIO Educational Opportunity Center grant of $1,368,965 over the next five years. The college will receive $273,793 per year. TRIO EOC will annually serve at least 1,000 first-generation, low-income, non-bachelor’s degree holders as well as veterans and their families in Montgomery County. The EOC is looking to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education institutions. They will help guide them through the college enrollment process including admission, financial aid applications and preparing for placement exams. “We are very grateful for the continuation of this federal grant that allows Montgomery College’s TRIO EOC program to help adult students earn college degrees,” said Dr. Charlene Dukes, interim president of Montgomery College. For additional information, please contact Montgomery College TRIO EOC Program Director, Beverly Coleman, at 240-567-5644 or by email at Beverly.Coleman@montgomerycollege.edu.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO