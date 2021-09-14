CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Impact Award offers free tuition to specific group of students at Luther College

By Libbie Randall
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Luther College is offering free tuition to a specific group of students. The Iowa Impact Award is offered to students who live in Iowa and have a GPA of at least 3.5. They also have to have a family adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less.

