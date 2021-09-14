CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin pack on the PDA after MGK fight at VMAs

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor must have left any ill will on the VMAs red carpet. Just one day after he was getting into a fight with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs, McGregor was spotted out to dinner at Amaranth in New York City on Monday with fiancé Dee Devlin and some friends. The Irish MMA fighter seemed to be more into his longtime love than his meal — or his friends — as he couldn’t keep his hands off Devlin.

