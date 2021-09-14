CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Valley's culinary talents shine bright at BottleRock

By Janel Andronico
 6 days ago

There's something else taking center stage at BottleRock Napa Valley--food!

As you step through the gates of BottleRock Napa Valley, a vast array of dining options welcomes you. Throughout the festival grounds, you will find celebrated chefs, world-renowned restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks.

"I think that this festival is probably almost equally as big a food festival as it is a music festival," explains Kipp Ramsey of Loveski Deli. "And that there are people actually are coming to eat and drink Napa Valley food and wine."

Your tastebuds will not be disappointed as you indulge in cuisines like Mediterranean, Indian, Spanish, Asian, Italian, Mexican, and classic American. Not to mention all of the vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options! A few of the fan favorites are Mustards Grill, Loveski, and JaM Cellars to name a few.

"You come here and it's like, you have something for your eyes, your ears, your mouth," explains Michele Truchard of JaM Cellars. "It's something for all your senses, which is unique."

Mustards Grill serves its legendary roadhouse fare that people travel all over there world for. Click here for more information.

The husband-and-wife duo, Christopher and Martina Kostow, offers a preview of Loveski: A Jew-ish Deli, their newest endeavor. Visit
here to learn more.

And, what festival would be complete without good wine? John and Michele Truchard of JaM Cellars return as presenting sponsors serving their delicious and refreshing wines. Go here for more information.

