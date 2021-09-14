Trey Mancini selected as Orioles’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award
Orioles star Trey Mancini’s comeback has featured plenty of highlights on the field. He’s also making an impact off it. Mancini was selected as the Orioles’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the club and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The award recognizes the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, sportsmanship, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions.” The league will celebrate the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday.www.chatsports.com
