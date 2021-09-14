CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trey Mancini selected as Orioles’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles star Trey Mancini’s comeback has featured plenty of highlights on the field. He’s also making an impact off it. Mancini was selected as the Orioles’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the club and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The award recognizes the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, sportsmanship, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions.” The league will celebrate the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini (oblique) in Orioles' cleanup spot Thursday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini (oblique) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Mancini missed the previous three games due to right oblique soreness. He is batting cleanup as the Orioles' DH in...
MLB
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini batting cleanup for Orioles on Tuesday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Mancini will handle designated hitting duties with Anthony Santander in right field, Austin Hays shifting to left, and Ryan McKenna sitting out. Our models project Mancini to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB
baltimorenews.net

Orioles DH Trey Mancini exits game with abdominal soreness

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini left Tuesday's game against the visiting New York Yankees due to right abdominal soreness. D.J. Stewart batted for Mancini to open the fourth inning with the Orioles trailing 5-0. Mancini has been dealing with some soreness in his right side and also missed three...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Tampa Bay Times

Ryan Yarbrough, Nelson Cruz up for Roberto Clemente Award

Each major-league club has a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to the player who shows extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, on and off the field. The Rays have two nominees — sort of. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is the Rays’ official nominee, but designated hitter...
MLB
Post-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
Cleveland.com

Aaron Civale earns Cleveland Indians’ nomination for MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is the team’s 2021 nominee for Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually in recognition of an individual’s extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Civale, 26, and his fiancée, Fran Barilla, have...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Major League Baseball#The Food Project
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago White Sox, including closer Liam Hendriks being named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee

The Chicago White Sox continued their three-game series Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels on Roberto Clemente Day. Here are three things we learned at Guaranteed Rate Field. 1. Liam Hendriks felt honored to wear No. 21. Closer Liam Hendriks is the Sox’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The honor, according to an MLB release, recognizes the player “who best represents the game of ...
MLB
1051thebounce.com

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Up for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera is in the running for MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award, and he’s one of only 30 players up for the honor. The award goes to the MLB player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” according to a statement.
MLB
beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Catcher and Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Names Fill the Stadium as Charity of Choice

Jacob Stallings, Nominated for Prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, Pledges to Donate to Compassion’s ‘Fill the Stadium’ Initiative. PITTSBURGH, PA — Every year, Major League Baseball (MLB) grants the Roberto Clemente Award to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team,” as voted on by baseball fans and members of the media. The award is one of the most esteemed awards in MLB. This year, the Pittsburgh Pirates are represented by catcher Jacob Stallings, who has helped numbers of fans throughout the recent pandemic with virtual events as well as his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Orioles lose to Yankees, 7-2, as Trey Mancini, Pedro Severino depart early

As their divisional opponents take turns pounding the Orioles to dust, the strain of a grueling season is starting to take its tone as well. In a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees before 10,235 fans at Camden Yards, the Orioles (46-98) also lost their leader in Trey Mancini to an abdominal injury after a hard but awkward swing, and catcher Pedro Severino for unspecified reasons after he came out of the batter’s box slow on a ground ball in the sixth.
MLB
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini out of Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Mancini will head to Baltimore's bench after D.J. Stewart was announced as Saturday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 381 batted balls this season, Mancini has produced a 11.3% barrel rate and a...
MLB
chatsports.com

KC Royals: Salvador Perez is Clemente Award nominee

As the greatest season of his 10-year KC Royals career winds down, Salvador Perez has received an honor that may be greater than any he might earn for his astonishing on-field work in 2021. The Royals’ All-Star catcher was nominated earlier this week for Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award,...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Roberto Clemente: Career retrospective | Talesbuzz

Typically, when we write career retrospectives, usually we are talking about living legends and can talk about their post-career lives. They turn to television or coaching and make Hall of Fame speeches. Unfortunately, none of that was possible for Roberto Clemente. His incredible career, and life, were cut short tragically. And yet, even in death his impact – both on and off the field – is still being felt. Let’s take a look back at everything Clemente managed to achieve before he was taken away from us far too soon.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy